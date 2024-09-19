Watch Now
How much rain fell across Montana on Tuesday-Wednesday?

Heavy rains cause minor flooding
GREAT FALLS — Several communities across Montana received some very heavy precipitation over the past several days.

Crystal Lake - about 16 miles south of Lewistown - had the most rainfall in the state with 8.1 inches over 48 hours.

A new daily rainfall record was set at Lewistown Airport yesterday, with 4.9 inches of rain, eclipsing the old record of 0.76 inches set back in 1976!

