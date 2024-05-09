How much rain has fallen across Montana this week?

The spring storm that whipped across Montana this week brought heavy rain, snow, and powerful winds. The rain caused some flooding in areas, but the silver lining is that the precipitation may alleviate drought conditions.

There are going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers on Wednesday night as storm system continues to impact our area. In the mountains, up to 6” of new snow accumulation is possible through Thursday. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight. The wind is also going to diminish overnight, and temperatures are going to be in the 30 and low to mid 40s.

For Thursday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around, generally during the morning, as this storm system finally leaves our area. There is also going to be significantly less wind on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, with the strongest wind in eastern portions of north-central Montana. Highs on Thursday are going to range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s.

We are then going to have beautiful weather on Friday with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, little to no wind, and even warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

Superb weather is then going to stick around for Mother’s Day weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, and highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.

Here are precipitation totals for the last several days:

MTN News Precipitation totals (May 5-8, 2024)