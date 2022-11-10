How much snow fell in Great Falls?

The wintry blast that plunged Great Falls and much of the region into sub-zero temps left a blanket of snow its wake - but how much, exactly?

The National Weather Service in Great Falls says that the winter storm dumped 11.5 inches of snow at its location near the Great Falls airport.

The snow began falling late on Saturday, November 5th, and continued through Wednesday, November 9th.

The NWS recorded the following amounts in Great Falls: 0.9” on 11/5; a trace on 11/6; 4.4” on 11/7; 3.9” on 11/8; and 2.3” on 11/9.

The storm also dropped temperatures to below zero in many locations for a while; in Great Falls, the temperature dropped to -15° on Tuesday evening - a new record low for November 8th.



