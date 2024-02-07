How much snow on Wednesday? Here's what you need to know.

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Near seasonably average temperatures continue for the Treasure State as highs ranged in the 20’s to 30’s. Expect the lows tonight to drop into the mid-teens to upper 20’s with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. The fog that started late last night for portions of North Central Montana continued throughout today and will stay through tomorrow morning. As moisture continues to push into the area ahead of our next weather system, bringing chances of snow to the area and freezing drizzle, mostly in Eastern portions of the state. Any drizzle overnight tonight should gradually switch over to light to, at times, moderate snowfall that will linger through the day on Wednesday. The main concern for your morning commute will be slippery roads.

Overall, this looks to be a relatively light snowfall event for most of the area thanks to rather inefficient atmospheric dynamics, though,heavy snow is possible at times. My guess, is that the snow will fall steadily throughout the day, accumulating quite a few inches of snow – more than we’re definitely used to for the year. Another concern through this period will be slippery or hazardous roads with layers of ice underneath. A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch is in effect for this event.

Unsettled weather will continue Thursday and Friday as a broad upper-level trough sets up overhead, allowing for a few periods of light snow to fall across the area while temperatures hold in the upper 20s to low 30s. As we head towards the weekend, upper-level ridging will begin to build in, resulting in a drying trend, along with gradually warming temperatures.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain and snow tonight. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog. Lows in the mid-teens to upper 20’s with 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Snow, possibly heavy at times. Highs in the 20’s/30’s with lows in the single digits and teens. Gusts up to 40 mph at times, other wise, 5-20 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy. Highs in 30’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy. Highs in 30’s and lows in teens. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in teens.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in teens.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow. Partly sunny with highs in 30’s.

