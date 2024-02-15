Impactful snow with cold temperatures today and tonight

Happy Thursday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for portions of western Montana until 8pm Thursday and for portions of central and southern Montana (including the Helena Valley) until 5am/11am Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western Montana until 11pm Thursday or 5am/8am Friday; for portions of central and southwestern Montana (including Great Falls and Lewistown) until 5am/11am Friday; and for portions of northeastern Montana until 11am Thursday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for portions of northwestern Montana from 11pm Thursday until 9am Friday; and for Hill county and east along the Hi-line from 2am until 9am on Friday.

Today skies will be cloudy with snow in central Montana, including around Helena, Great Falls, and Lewistown, as well as along the Rocky Mountain Front and out to I-15 for our viewing area. Conditions will be mostly dry along the Hi-Line east of I-15, just a few isolated snow showers are possible. Snow will taper off tonight and skies will begin to clear from north to south. Patchy fog is possible today and tonight as well. Temperature highs will be in the teens and winds will be a little breezy between 5 and 20 mph.

Friday clouds decrease and conditions will be mostly dry. Patchy fog will be around during the morning and high temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s. Saturday there will be lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and patchy fog during the morning. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 30s and mid to upper 20s. Conditions will be breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday skies will be mostly cloudy with snow showers around Helena and a couple isolated snow and rain showers around in north-central Montana. Conditions will be breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. High temperatures will be ranging from the upper 20s to the low 40s.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Conditions will be a bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph and temperature highs will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.