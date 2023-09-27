Increased cloud cover and scattered showers this afternoon and evening

Happy Wednesday!

Today will start out with sunny skies, but that will shift this afternoon with increased cloud cover throughout the day. Some scattered showers and isolated storms are also in the forecast. Temperatures cool down with the cold front, highs will be into the 60s and low 70s. Breezy conditions in some locations this afternoon along the Rocky Mountain Front and in portions of central Montana. For the rest of the state sustained wind speeds will be between 5 and 15 mph.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and cool. Temperature highs in the 60s, upper 50s, and low 70s while sustained wind speeds will be around 10 to 20 mph. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Temperature highs will be in the upper 50s and range in the 60s.

This weekend cloudy skies cover the state. Showers are likely in lower elevation areas and a mix of snow and rain is likely in the mountains. Snow levels possibly getting as low at 6500 feet. Right now, Saturday appears to be the wetter day of the weekend. Cool to chilly highs ranging from the mid 40s to mid 60s with sustained wind speeds a bit breezy between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday, mostly to partly cloudy with scattered showers and mountain snow/rain, especially during the morning. A bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Wind remains with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers. High temperatures in 60s and breezy conditions with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.