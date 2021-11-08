Increased cloud cover and shower chances this week, staying right around average

The winds will quell this evening and into the overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 20's under mostly clear skies. We stay sunny to mostly sunny on Monday with temperatures climbing into the upper 40's. We could still see some wind gusts up to 30mph on Monday.

This week we will be in between a ridge of high pressure in the southern United States and a deep trough of low pressure over coastal Canada and the northwest Pacific ocean. Several weak troughs will slide southeast through Montana, providing increased cloudiness and rain/snow shower chances throughout the week. However, no major precipitation is anticipated.

Temperatures will stay right around average with highs in the low 50's expected on Tuesday. There will be scattered rain and snow showers on Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially the further south or west you are. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20's Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid 40's and lows in the mid 20's. Lesser chances for precipitation, but there still will be a few spotty showers around. There will also be gusty winds on Wednesday with gusts up to 40 or 50mph possible in Great Falls.

We warm up Friday and into next weekend with highs in the low to mid 50's and a mixture of sun and clouds expected.