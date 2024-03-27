Increased cloud cover this afternoon and evening after a sunny and dry morning

Happy Wednesday!

Today skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and conditions will be mainly dry. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 30s, 40s, and low to mid 50s. Winds will be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front between 15 and 30 mph. It will be breezy in central Montana with sustained winds speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Thursday skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered areas of rain and snow around, especially during the afternoon and evening. A couple thunderstorms are also possible. High temperatures will be in the 40s and upper 30s in most locations. Conditions will be breezy between 10 and 20 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Friday will have partly cloudy skies with isolated snow/rain showers in north-central Montana and scattered rain/snow showers around Helena, generally during the afternoon and evening hours and especially in the mountains. Conditions will be a bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. High temperatures in the 40s and mid to upper 30s.

Saturday skies will be mostly cloudy with areas of snow around, especially during the morning. A little rain is also possible around Helena. High temperatures will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Conditions will be a little breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered snow around, especially in central Montana. A little rain is also possible around Helena. Temperatures highs will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

Monday and Tuesday next week will feel more like spring. Skies will be mostly sunny, conditions will be mainly dry, and temperatures will be warmer. Highs will be in the 40s and low to mid 50s on Monday and the 50s and low 60s on Tuesday. Conditions will also be breezy in some areas on Tuesday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.