Increasing cloud cover this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Thursday and Friday will start out with mostly sunny skies in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. With the clouds comes scattered showers and thunderstorms. A little breezy today and tomorrow with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Temperature highs in the 80s and upper 70s along with widespread haze can be expected.

The weekend will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures start to warm back up into the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

Next Monday and Tuesday will have mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Very warm day with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and very warm highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.