We're wrapped up 2025 with the windiest December on record in Great Falls and Helena. Weather stays relatively quiet and mild across central Montana for the first day of 2026. Expect increasing clouds as moisture streams in from the south, but mostly dry conditions. Daytime highs will be in the 10s and 20s in northeast Montana and 30s and 40s in central Montana.

Today's Forecast:

Increasing clouds New Year's Day, with isolated showers on Friday- Thursday, January 1

MTN News

MTN News

Scattered rain and mountain snow showers develop along and west of the Divide overnight into Friday. Mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers, with high temperatures in the 20s and 30s on the Hi-Line and 40s to low 50s south of the Hi-Line. Breezy conditions return. with gusts up to 40 mph possible around central Montana.

A pleasant weekend with partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions and mild temperatures. A few rain and snow near the Divide. Daytime highs in the 40s and lower 50s in central Montana and 20s and 30s on the Hi-Line.

The temperatures cool down a bit next week with highs in the 30s and 40s.

MTN News

MTN News