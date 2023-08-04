Isolated showers today and into the weekend

Happy Friday!

Today expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with isolated showers and storms working their way through our viewing area in central, north-central, and northeastern Montana. Temperatures will be warm today in the upper 70s, 80s, and one or two locations in the low 90s. Widespread smoke and haze will be around with the air quality fluctuating throughout the day. The smoke will start to diminish in portions of central and eastern Montana turning into more of a hazy Friday as we have a little breeze around today. Gusts up to 20-30 mph are possible at times.

Mostly cloudy skies Saturday with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after the noon hour. Temperature highs expected to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph are possible.

Sunday has a chance of showers and storms, generally during the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy skies that will continue into the night. Temperature highs expected in the mid to upper 70s.

Next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny while Wednesday will be partly sunny. Temperature highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

