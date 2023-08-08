Isolated showers today, scattered showers tomorrow

Happy Tuesday!

Today will start out with mostly sunny skies. There will be increased cloud cover in the afternoon along with widespread isolated showers. The isolated showers will continue into the evening hours Tuesday and early morning hours Wednesday mainly along the Hi-line. Wednesday will bring mostly cloudy skies with widespread showers and thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. Tuesday’s temperature highs will be in the upper 70s and ranging in the 80s. Wednesday will be the same with a few locations in the low 90s. Wednesday will also have breezy conditions, sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, generally along the Rocky Mountain Front.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the 80s. Breezy conditions with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 80s and sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny during the day and partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperature highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperature highs in the 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and warming temperatures with highs in the low 90s.