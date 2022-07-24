Isolated thunderstorms and relief from the heat the next several days

Weather Discussion: An upper-level trough will arrive in western Montana by Sunday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to fire off around lunchtime in the Helena area, strengthening as they push east. A few storms could turn severe with frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts and hail.

As the disturbance passes through, central Montana will briefly be under southwesterly flow. This allows for some wildfire smoke from the Moose fire near the Montana/Idaho border to filter into the region. There will be hazy skies Sunday evening through Monday morning but it should not impact air quality.

A dominant ridge builds in behind that giving us a return to hotter and drier conditions. This will ultimately ramp up the fire danger again late this week and next weekend.

Saturday night: Mostly clear. A stray storm is possible along the Hi-Line. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. A few storms may turn severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with a stray shower or storm. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, increasing cloud cover during the evening. Spotty showers and thunderstorms, especially overnight. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms during the evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Gradual clearing overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny and hot. A stray dry thunderstorm during the evening. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Hot with isolated PM storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

