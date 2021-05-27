It's Looking Like the Unofficial Start to Summer

It seems that almost every Memorial Day Weekend is stormy here in Montana. That will NOT be the case this year. The extended weekend is likely going to be sunny, dry and warm for virtually the entire state.

Montana has been locked in an unseasonably wet, cold and even snowy pattern recently. The precipitation has resulted in some improvement when it comes to the drought. Conditions are not as dire as they were just a few weeks ago. Additional rain is needed to bring more of the state out of drought status. At the same time, people are waterlogged and yearn for some sunshine and warm temperatures that has been illusive. Big changes are ahead toward Memorial Day Weekend. A much warmer and drier pattern will move in with summer-like temperatures not far off.

Memorial Day Weekend is referred to as the "unofficial start of summer", but it just might kick off a taste of real summer. Areas of rain will continue in eastern Montana Wednesday night into Thursday morning. After some morning fog, Thursday will be a drier and warmer day with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will move through on Friday with a few isolated showers, the chance for strong thunderstorms in eastern Montana, cooler temperatures and stronger wind. Highs will dip down into the 50s and 60s once again.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

