It’s the first day of Spring and conditions are mild.

Happy Tuesday!

Today skies will be partly cloudy in north-central Montana and around the Helena viewing area skies will be mostly sunny. Conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph and temperatures will be mild with highs in the 50s and low 60s in most locations.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry around Helena. In north-central Montana it will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers generally north and east of a line from Cut Bank to Lewistown. A few rain showers are also possible south of the Hi-Line as well. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the upper 20s, 30s, and 40s in north-central Montana. Highs will be warmer around Helena in the 50s and low 60s. Conditions will be breezy once again with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday there will be areas of snow and possibly a little rain around in north-central Montana. Precipitation will become more widespread later in the day. Rain and snow showers will be around Helena with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures highs will range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s in north-central Montana. Around Helena the highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Breezy conditions persist with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday snow is likely, possibly mixing with some rain in central Montana. There will be colder temperatures, expect highs in the 20s and 30s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend accumulating snow is likely, especially from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. This snow may be heavy at times. Temperatures will be cold with highs ranging from the upper teens to the mid 30s. Conditions will be breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Monday skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s and low to mid 30s.