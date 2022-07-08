July 7 Storm: viewer video and photos

Storms rolled through several communities in north/central Montana on Thursday afternoon (July 7, 2022). The storm produced large hail up to the size of baseballs in some areas, including Bynum, Choteau, Vaughn, and Great Falls.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 10pm tonight for many parts of the state. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail, and/or an isolated tornado are possible.
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 12am/6am Thursday for portions of central and eastern Montana. Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms may cause flash flooding in some areas.
