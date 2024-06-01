June & Meteorological Summer Begin

Happy June and happy meteorological summer! This weekend will be a nice start to the new month and new "season". In the meteorological world, the summer months are June, July and August. The rest of you will have to wait until June 20th for the start of summer. It's also the first weekend of June and the weather looks very nice. Saturday will start out mostly sunny with increasing clouds and a few isolated thunderstorms by afternoon. Most areas will be dry with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms mainly over the mountains. Highs again will be in the 60s and 70s. Weekend wind will be lighter, generally between 10-15mph in the afternoon. The next widespread wet weather will move through the state on Monday with showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Monday night and Tuesday will be windy and cooler. Another significant wind will howl across the state Monday night and Tuesday. That wind storm will clear on Wednesday as a bigger warmup is likely later in the week as highs climb into the 80s. Sounds like meteorological summer...

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist