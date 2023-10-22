Last day of mild temperatures before cool-down

WEATHER DISCUSSION: It was a quiet and dry Saturday. Temperatures peaked in the 60’s with overnight lows in the 30’s and 40’s and mild winds becoming calmer in the overnight hours. Those nice clear and sunny skies however will be replaced by increasing clouds starting on Sunday, along with increased chances for precipitation. A Pacific system moving onshore on the western coast as well as a cold front pushing South from Canada will combine to cool things down.

MTN News

Expect a dramatic dip in temperatures starting Tuesday as they drop into the 30’s and eventually the 20’s. Rain and snow showers will be possible next week, introducing cold conditions for the first time this season. There will be a potential for widespread/scattered snow towards the end of the week as well.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 30’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and chances for rain. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s with 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy then cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Snow likely and mostly cloudy with highs in the 20’s to 30’s and lows in the teens.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow. Mostly cloudy then cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows in the teens.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30’s.

MTN News