Last round of April showers before sunshine takes over as we kick off May

We'll have a cloudy, cool and damp start to our Wednesday as a weak system makes its way through the area. This will be the coolest day of the week, with highs reaching the 50s and low 60s in central and eastern Montana. The wind will be lighter, but there is a risk of an isolated thunderstorm throughout the afternoon.

We'll turn drier and warmer on Thursday as an upper-level ridge begins to build into the area. Aside from a few lingering showers in eastern Montana, we'll have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Daytime highs will be in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

MTN News

Then, the heat is on for Friday and Saturday, with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s. Many areas will reach 80 degrees for the first time since mid-October. Friday will be a bit breezy, but an otherwise spectacular day. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible in western Montana by Saturday evening.

MTN News

MTN News

A cold front will slowly move across the state late Saturday night into Sunday, as a large trough approaches the West. A cut-off low will break off from the main system and dive into the Southwest, bringing heavier rain and mountain snow to our south. This will result in cooler and more unsettled weather for us. Temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be in the 50s and 60s in central Montana, and in the 60s and 70s in eastern Montana.

Until then, enjoy the spectacular spring weather this weekend!

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News