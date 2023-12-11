Last round of snow and rain before dry conditions

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A colder day settles in across the state with highs expected in the low to upper 30’s today and lows in the upper teens and 20’s. This is right around average for this time of year but as an upper-level ridge builds into the area from the west, expect the temperatures to climb back into the 40’s and 50’s for the rest of this work week. Along with warmer temperatures, this ridging is going to dry things up considerably for the state. That is a complete contrast to this morning as precipitation lingers and moves southerly throughout the region through late this afternoon. Rain and light snowfall slides through North Central Montana with the only concern being slippery conditions through the early morning hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for a few places in North Central and Central Montana. The first will take place until 11 am this morning around the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains with up to 3 inches of additional accumulated snowfall and slippery road conditions.

Another is issued around the Rocky Mountain Front until 1 pm this afternoon with up to 3 inches of additional accumulated snowfall and another warning of slippery road conditions.

As the day progresses onward, expect a decrease in the precipitation before mostly cloudy skies take up most of the day and decreasing throughout the night. Luckily for North Central Montana, the sun will be out to play for most of the week with sunny to mostly sunny skies across the area, above seasonable temperatures, and winds on the lighter side. Wind gusts shouldn’t exceed over 20 mph at times until around Wednesday/Thursday when they can possibly spike up again. Chances for more precipitation start on Thursday and linger through the weekend, though temperatures look to remain above average and into the 40’s and 40’s.

MONDAY: Rain and snow through the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy then gradually clearing skies through the night with highs in 30’s and lows in 20’s. decreasing winds with up to 20 mph wind gusts.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 40’s and lows in upper 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs near 50 and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows around 30.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 40’s.

