Less wind, more sun, some cold mornings ahead

Wind gusts throughout the day have been ripping across north central Montana. West winds have gusted to 60-70+ mph along the plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front and 40-50+ mph across the rest of central Montana. The next few hours through sunset could feature similar wind gusts as our cold front passes through. Be prepared for strong crosswinds!

Tonight, winds will stay relatively breezy and skies remain mostly clear, with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s by Thursday morning.

Seasonable temperatures are in store through the end of the workweek. Dry conditions remain, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday and Friday. A not-so-spooky Halloween forecast! However, Halloween morning is going to be another frigid start as temperatures will dip down into the upper 10s and 20s. Trick-or-treaters can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and temperatures falling through the 40s. Plan to wear an extra layer or two under the costume if you can!

We'll kick off November this weekend with unseasonably warm temperatures on Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 60s to around 70°. It will be quite breezy on Saturday, The winds don't look as strong as what we're seeing today, but there could still be gusts up to 30-40 mph this weekend.

Just a reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, November 2nd. Sunset will "fall back" to around 5:00 pm for the first week of the new month. Be sure to set the clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday.