Lewis & Clark students get a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

The 5th graders at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about the layers of the atmosphere and the difference between weather and climate.

The kids also learned about the different types of precipitation and the water cycle.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to learn about air pressure by using a hair dryer and leaf blower and they got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.