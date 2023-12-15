Lewis and Clark 6th graders get a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

The 6th graders at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about how he puts a forecast together and the difference between weather and climate.

The kids also learned about severe weather, including thunderstorms, lightning, and tornadoes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to use a Van de Graaff generator to learn about how lightning forms, and they got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.