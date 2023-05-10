Watch Now
Lewis & Clark students get weather lessons from a KRTV meteorologist

Posted at 5:30 PM, May 10, 2023
The 6th graders at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about how a meteorologist makes a weather forecast.

The kids also learned about wind, air pressure, the water cycle, and tornadoes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer and they got to see a tornado in a bottle.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.

