Light accumulating snow impacting the Monday evening commute

The set-up

A cold front backs in from the east ushering in a brief round of chillier temperatures on Monday along with a disturbance bringing additional light snow showers to the area. Beyond that, high pressure begins to edge eastward which will keep us mild and dry for the remainder of the week.

Sunday night: Increasing cloud cover with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s. Wind begins to decrease throughout the night to SW at 5-10 MPH.

Monday: Cloudy skies with snow showers developing around lunchtime and continuing through dinnertime. Snow begins to taper to widely scattered snow showers for the rest of the night. Accumulating a coating to 2 inches in lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. High temperatures in the mid 30s and overnight lows in the upper 10s and low 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. A southwest breeze developing at 10-15mph gusting to 30mph. High temperatures in the low 40s. Partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies during the day, becoming partly cloudy in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the lower 20s.

Thursday: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 40s. Mostly clear overnight. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Increasing cloud cover overnight.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.