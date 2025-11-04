Pacific moisture continues to move into the state, bringing light rain and mountain snow. Roads are snow-packed on Highway 2 over Marias Pass and through Glacier National Park. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through noon for these areas.

MTN News

Here is the detailed forecast:

Light rain and mountain snow showers this morning- Tuesday, November 4

Otherwise, central and eastern Montana will have cloudy and cool conditions this Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 30s along the Rocky Mountain Front, 40s in central Montana, and lower 50s in eastern Montana.

It will remain mostly cloudy to overcast on Wednesday, with a few light rain showers. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees.

Winds pick up Wednesday night, with another round of gusty winds on Thursday and Friday. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday for eastern Glacier, western Toole, and central Pondera counties, with gusts up to 65 mph. Gusts could exceed 60 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front, but are expected to stay in the 40-50 mph range further east across the plains.

More sunshine, milder temperatures, and drier conditions on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s in central Montana and lower 60s in eastern Montana. Temperatures will cool into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Friday. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers are expected as another Pacific system moves into Montana. Steadier rain and mountain snow will stay west of the Divide.

The weekend looks quiet, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday. It will stay mostly dry and fairly cool, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

