Light snow accumulation across parts of Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The daytime highs are trying to hang on to the warmer temperatures that we have previously had, though after tomorrow we will begin our transition into a colder weather pattern. Across North Central Montana, the highs peaked into the upper 30’s and 40’s with lows well down into the teens. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected as the first round of light snow hits this evening. A Pacific cold front and another Canadian cold front is to blame for the conditions and decreasing temperatures as an upper-level trough slides into place over the state.

MTN News

Tomorrow, expect below average temperatures into the 20’s and lows well down into the single digits. Cloudy skies and winds gusts up to 20 mph will also be expected as most of the snow from tonight’s system tapers off. Upper-level ridging brings another round of brief warming, though an incoming stronger Pacific system on Tuesday will plummet temperatures and bring stronger winds that have prompted a High Wind Watch for Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch will be in place for Western portions of the state from Monday to Wednesday, highlighting possible heavy snow fall and gusty conditions that could make travel over passes difficult. An arctic airmass builds in for the end of this upcoming week, bringing temperatures down into the single digits and below zero with more chances for snow accumulation.

MTN News

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with lows in the teens.

SUNDAY: Snow, mainly before the afternoon with 1 to 3 inches possible. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 20’s and lows in the single digits. Wind gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows in the 20’s. Breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in single digits. Windy, with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow likely and mostly cloudy. Highs in teens and lows below zero. Gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Snow likely and mostly cloudy. Highs in single digits and lows below zero.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of snow. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs near 0 and lows below zero.

MTN News