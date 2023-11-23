Light snow continues through Thanksgiving Thursday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Snow began falling early in the morning on Thursday, though most snow accumulations will stay around less than half an inch throughout most of the morning. The temperatures are taking a decrease during this period, with today’s highs only reaching into the 30’s and lows returning to the teens. Luckily for North Central Montana, the winds look to play nice with gusts up to 20 mph along the I-15 corridor. The highest snowfall amounts will occur in the mountains but will end from north to south later today, with colder temperatures following through the weekend.

Today through Friday night, an upper-level trough and associated closed low continues to move through the region, reducing total snowfall accumulation across the state. Until the snow completely leaves, a Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect for portions of Central, North Central, and Southwestern Montana until 6 am on Friday. The main concern is slippery road conditions due to 1 to 3 inches of total snow accumulation with isolated areas in higher elevations possibly receiving up to 6 inches. Some lingering snowfall throughout Friday morning remains possible.

Saturday through next Thursday, an upper-level ridge looks to edge closer to the state but will gradually weaken from Tuesday night/Wednesday through the end of the period. Expect near normal temperatures and periods of strong and gusty surface winds along the Rocky Mountain Front, across the Montana Hwy 200, and portions of SW Montana. The windiest day of the period looks to be Monday.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Snow, mainly in the morning with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30’s and lows in the teens with 5 to 10 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 30’s and lows in the teens. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Sunny then mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 15 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40’s.

