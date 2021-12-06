Light snow expected on Monday, with warmer temperatures returning midweek

Monday: A very chilly start with subzero wind chills possible and air temperatures in the single digits and teens. We warm into the upper 20s throughout the snow. A light snow will develop during the late morning hours, with slick travel expected by the evening commute. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens once again. 1-2 inches of snow accumulation expected for central Montana, with 3-7 inches for the Highwood Mountains and Little Belts.

Tuesday: A bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Snow showers are possible south of Great Falls but otherwise expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.

Wednesday: Seasonably mild with high temperatures in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Rain or snow showers are possible for higher elevations, with some accumulating snow possible once again in the Highwood Mountains and the Little Belts. A cold front moves through during the evening which will increase our winds and cool us down. Gusts of up to 40mph are possible as the front passes through. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 30s and overnight lows in the low teens.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures on either side of 30 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s.

Saturday: Breezy but mild with high temperatures in the low 40s. Partly cloudy skies expected. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies and remaining breezing with highs in the mid 40s.