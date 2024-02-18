Light snow returning to the forecast

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The temperatures throughout North Central Montana have begun to recover nicely from the cold. Other than the Rocky Mountain Front who saw the breeziest conditions today, most areas in North Central Montana will see lows in the single digits. Choteau and over to Lewistown have the lows in the mid to upper teens. Sunday, expect the highs back in the 30’s to 40’s. Temperatures will trend above average through this period and through the beginning of the work week.

While there is upper-level ridging, a disturbance will displace the ridge on Sunday, bringing light snow to the region. Most of the snow activity however will be in the higher elevations up to an inch or 2. A surface pressure change (gradient) will maintain the gusty winds as well along the Rocky Mountain Front and portions of the North Central plains.

The ridge returns along with multiple disturbances Monday night through Wednesday bringing more rounds of light and mixed precipitation but temperatures should remain above average. To the end of the week and on to the weekend, expect dry and mild conditions with increased winds.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the single digits and teens. Gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow that will gradually end. Partly sunny then cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow at night. Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in 40’s.

MTN News

