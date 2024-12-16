Light snow showers arrive Monday afternoon and evening

We are just 9 days away from Christmas but it will certainly not be feeling like it here in central Montana. After a wintry start to the work week, it is going to turn warmer and windier as we move towards midweek.

MTN News

A couple of rounds of light snow are expected over the next 48 hours. The first round will arrive this afternoon and evening; it could begin as rain in the lower elevations but will quickly change to snow and last into Tuesday morning, with minor accumulations for most areas (coating-2"), the mountains could see 3-6"+. The second round will bring more light snow to areas north of Highway 200 from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

MTN News

Temperatures will be relatively chilly on Monday and Tuesday, with highs ranging from the 20s to the 30s. However, warming is expected on Wednesday as strong winds develop across the plains, with widespread gusts of 40-50mph and potentially stronger gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front.

MTN News

Looking ahead, there continues to be a strong signal for well above normal temperatures and generally dry conditions leading up to Christmas and likely extending into 2025. The first half of the weekend promises to be pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 50s. However, some precipitation may return to the forecast on Sunday.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News