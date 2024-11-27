Light snow Wednesday night; Chilly but mostly dry Thanksgiving

After a milder Tuesday afternoon in some areas, prepare for a change in our weather pattern as colder and more unsettled conditions are set to arrive tonight. For those traveling around the state today, calm weather is expected through this evening.

Several disturbances will pass through Montana over the next few days, bringing occasional light snowfall to north central Montana. The most notable system will move in just after sunset tonight, lingering into Thanksgiving morning. Areas east of I-15 can expect light snow, with accumulations generally ranging from a dusting up to an inch. However, some higher elevations in central Montana could see 2-3 inches. Regardless, be cautious as roads may be slippery to start your Thanksgiving morning.

There could be some snow showers around Thursday night into Friday. Otherwise, colder air is expected to settle in for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the 0s and 10s for the Hi-Line and low to mid 20s elsewhere.

High pressure builds off of the west coast, gradually moving over the region and setting the stage for a warm up next week. High temperatures are expected to reach the 40s and 50s on the plains. However, mountain valleys will experience temperature inversions, resulting in air stagnation and foggy conditions. This ridge of high pressure is likely to dominate the region's weather through late next week, bringing a nice break from the cold.

