Light snowfall for the mountains and parts of the Hi-Line Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! Another chillier day ahead for central and eastern Montana, with light snow showers expected to continue over the next couple of days, particularly in the mountains and areas east of a line from Havre to Lewistown.

MTN News

1 to 3 inches of snowfall could pile up in parts of Fergus, Blaine, Phillips and Garfield counties, while several inches are likely in the mountains—especially the Snowy Mountains in Fergus County.

MTN News

There will be some sunshine this afternoon near and west of I-15, though more clouds will linger for areas further east. Daytime highs will reach the upper 20s and low 30s on the Hi-Line and upper 30s to low 40s for central Montana.

MTN News

Strong winds are expected to return to the Rocky Mountain Front, spreading across the plains as a trough moves through the state Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Winds should begin to calm down by Friday afternoon as high pressure builds in.

Temperatures will warm up as we approach the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for the Hi-Line and low to mid 40s for central Montana for both Thursday and Friday.

However, there's some uncertainty regarding a potential weekend storm. While it is likely to bring snow to the mountains west of the Divide, some models suggest that central Montana might see some moisture, while others indicate that it will stay mainly to the south and west. Regardless, the mountain ranges in central Montana are expected to receive some snowfall.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News