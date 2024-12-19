Lighter winds and sunshine on Thursday

We're breathing a sigh of relief as Thursday brings significantly calmer weather after a very windy Wednesday. 60-70 mph+ wind gusts caused damage and closed highways across central Montana. Meanwhile, the Hi-Line experienced a light glaze of ice that complicated travel conditions.

Here are some of the peak wind gusts from Wednesday:

Peak Wind Gusts on Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Today, a cold front will stall just north of Great Falls, large temperature contrast across the region. Areas south of the front can expect highs in the low to mid 40s, while those to the north and east will be colder, with temperatures only reaching the 10s and 20s. The wintry mix that impacted the Hi-Line yesterday will leave roadways slick, so use extra caution when walking or driving!

A high pressure ridge is building over the western United States, setting the stage for a calmer and drier weather pattern in the coming days. Breezy conditions will persist, including for Friday as wind gusts could reach 30-40 mph. Temperatures are expected to warm, bringing all of central Montana into the 40s and 50s. Northeastern Montana stays cold with highs in the 20s.

The weekend is looking marvelous, particularly on Saturday when temperatures hit the mid 50s in many areas. Clouds will move in for the evening, and some light rain and mountain snow showers are possible at night.

Next week will start pleasant and mild, but a more active weather pattern looks to set in after Christmas. This would bring more chances for mountain snow and gusty winds across the plains. Overall, the above normal temperatures look to persist through most of next week.

