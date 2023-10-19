Likely the warmest day until next year

Happy Thursday!

Today will have lots of sunshine and warm temperatures with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Dry conditions persist today with an upper-level ridge in control of our weather. The windy however is still hanging around. Sustained wind speeds today between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Even stronger wind will be along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s, coolest temperatures along the Hi-line. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and in central Montana.

This Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered evening showers around. Highs expected in the 60s as well.

Next Monday, rain and mountain snow showers are likely, especially during the morning. Snow is also possible in some lower elevation locations during the morning. Mostly cloudy skies and a lot cooler with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday next week will be cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers, especially during the evening. Chilly temperature highs are expected in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A bit breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Last, next Wednesday has snow likely, even in the lower elevations. Cold with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. A bit breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.