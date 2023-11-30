Little to no wind today with cooler temperatures

Happy Thursday!

A Winter Storm Warming is in coming into effect Friday afternoon until Sunday afternoon in portions of western Montana. Heavy snow is possible above 4000 feet. Between 10 to 20 inches of snow accumulation is possible. In areas of lower elevation, 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible. Wind gusts can get up to 35 mph.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler yet seasonable temperatures will be around today with highs ranging in the 30s. Little to no wind will be around as well.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers around in western Montana, north-central Montana, and some scattered snow showers around the Helena area, especially in the mountains. Breezy along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front and in portions of central Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperature highs gradually start to warm up and will be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with snow likely along and west of the Continental Divide as well as around the Helena area. A little rain is also possible in lower elevations. A few scattered snow and rain showers will be around in north-central Montana, especially in the mountains. Strong winds along the Rocky Mountain Front with gusts over 60 mph are possible, and gusty winds east of the Rocky Mountain Front with gusts over 40 mph are possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Sunday snow and rain is likely along and west of the Divide. There are also going to be scattered snow and rain showers around Helena, especially in the mountains. Some isolated rain and snow showers will be around in north-central Montana, especially in the mountains. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. Highs in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Next Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few rain and snow showers around, generally during the morning. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Windy with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible.

Tuesday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and conditions will be mainly dry. Temperatures warm up with highs in the 50s and upper 40s. Windy with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain showers around. Breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph and mild with highs in the 50s.