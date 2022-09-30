LIVE RADAR (Friday, September 30, 2022)
MTN News
Radar at 12:40 pm on Friday September 30 2022
Posted at 12:44 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 15:03:16-04
There are scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the region on Friday.
If the live radar below does not load, click here.
- Humidity: 92%
- Dew point: 51°
- Pressure: 30.07 in
- Wind speed: 7 mph
- Wind direction: W
- Visibility: 5.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:23 AM
- Sunset: 07:06 PM
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.