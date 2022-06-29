Live radar (Tuesday, June 28, 2022) - if the full-screen radar does not appear below, click here. Brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and/or small to medium-sized hail are possible with any thunderstorms that we see this evening/tonight. A few of the thunderstorms may also be severe with 60+ mph wind gusts.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 40%
- Dew point: 48°
- Pressure: 29.73 in
- Wind speed: 11 mph
- Wind direction: S
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:31 AM
- Sunset: 09:26 PM