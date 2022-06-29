Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Live Radar (Tuesday, June 28, 2022)

Radar - June 28, 2022
Radar - 9:05 p.m. - June 28, 2022
Radar - June 28, 2022
Posted at 9:10 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 23:15:40-04

Live radar (Tuesday, June 28, 2022) - if the full-screen radar does not appear below, click here. Brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and/or small to medium-sized hail are possible with any thunderstorms that we see this evening/tonight. A few of the thunderstorms may also be severe with 60+ mph wind gusts.

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 40%
  • Dew point: 48°
  • Pressure: 29.73 in
  • Wind speed: 11 mph
  • Wind direction: S
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:31 AM
  • Sunset: 09:26 PM

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate today to help Montana recover