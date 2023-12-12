Lots of sun, above-average temps

Bit of some unusual winter weather to North Central Montana for this week. Todays highs are already on an upward trend into the upper 30's for the day. While those temperatures are still cold, the dry conditions and light winds are just the icing on the cake for this unusual Montana December weather. While you may have expected to be buried in snow by now, that is not the case as sunny skies and dry conditions take over the forecast for the rest of the week, the weekend, and even looking to linger into next week. The winds are also expected to play nice as gusts are expected to not exceed 30 mph this week. Light winds around 5 to 10 mph particularly will be forecasted for the upcoming days.

Upper-level ridging building into the area today is partly to blame for the quiet weather. Daytime highs will raise back into the 40's and 50's for this week which is around 10 to 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. A few upper-level disturbances are expected to side swipe the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line bringing some chances for rain and light snow to the end of the week but other than that, expect dry conditions that are expected to linger into the weekend.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 40’s and lows in upper 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs near 50 and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows around 30.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 40’s.

