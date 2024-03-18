Lots of sunshine and above average temperatures today

Happy Monday!

A flood advisory is in effect for Lodge Creek until this evening. Flooding is possible due to snow melt and ice jams.

Today skies will be sunny, and conditions will be dry. Temperatures will be above average and warm with highs ranging in the 60s. Breezy conditions will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Wind gusts will be stronger in eastern Montana up to 40 mph at times.

Tuesday conditions will also be dry during the day, however there will be an increase in cloud cover with partly sunny skies. Temperatures cool down from into the 40s and 50s. Breezy conditions in eastern Montana and a light breeze elsewhere. There is also a chance of rain starting after midnight.

Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of afternoon and evening rain and snow showers as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s.

Thursday skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Temperatures will be even cooler with highs ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 40s. Breezy conditions around as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow fall. High temperatures in the 30s and 20s. Breezy conditions in eastern Montana between 10 and 15 mph.

Weekend: Cloudy skies and snow fall, with highs in the teens and 20s. Breezy on Saturday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.