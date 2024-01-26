Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures on this Friday

Happy Friday!

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Valley County and portions of northeastern Montana until 11am this morning.

Today skies will be mostly sunny with patchy freezing fog around during the morning in the valleys and along portions of the Hi-Line. Winds will be gusty, like what we experienced yesterday. Along the Rocky Mountain Front sustained wind speeds will be between 15 and 30 mph. In some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph. Temperature highs will be mild in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s.

This weekend will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain and snow showers around on Saturday, especially in the mountains. Partly cloudy and mostly dry with a chance of upper elevation showers in the evening and in southwestern/portions of central Montana on Sunday. Windy along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 20 and 40 mph, and gusty winds east of the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. Warming temperatures with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 50s on Saturday, and highs in the 40s and 50s on Sunday.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry. Temperature highs will be in the 40s, 50s, and low to mid 60s. Conditions will be breezy in some areas each day next week with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.