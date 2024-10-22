Lots of sunshine but cooler on Tuesday

Earlier this morning, the Montana Department of Transportation closed Looking Glass Road (Highway 49) from East Glacier to Highway 89 in Glacier County. As of 8:30 AM, the closure is now in effect between Two Medicine Road and Highway 89 due to areas of moderate to heavy snowfall impacting the mountains and foothills near Glacier National Park. Drivers should use caution on the roadways this morning; snowfall is expected to taper off by lunchtime.

In the wake of a cold front passage yesterday, much cooler air has settled in, with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s for the rest of the week. Another disturbance is expected to move through on Wednesday evening, bringing increasing clouds and the possibility of a few showers that could last until early Thursday morning. Dry weather returns for Thursday and Friday.

A high pressure ridge will build over the area this weekend, , allowing temperatures to warm into the 60s and potentially into the low 70s. It will be mainly dry and breezy at times throughout the weekend. Model guidance continues to indicate that a large low pressure system pushes inland into the Pacific Northwest early next week. Cool and wet conditions will prevail as a result.