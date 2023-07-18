Lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures this week

Happy Tuesday!

A lake wind advisory is in effect until 9pm tonight for Fort Peck Lake. Sustained wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph are possible with gust up to 35 mph.

Lots of sunshine with mainly dry and hazy conditions today. Increasing smoke and haze can be seen in northern parts of Montana throughout the day. Breezy conditions with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Temperature highs are expected today in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Wednesday will be similar to conditions today, expect mainly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and the haze sticking around from the Canadian wildfires. Pleasant temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

A slight chance of afternoon and evening showers/storms possible for Thursday and Friday. It will also most likely still be hazy with a little breeze between 5 and 20 mph. Temperatures start to warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s on Thursday and upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Friday.

Hot temperatures as we head into the weekend with an upper-level trough taking control of our weather. Highs expected in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Sunny skies and dry conditions will accompany a little breeze between 5 and 20 mph.

Next Monday will see similar conditions to this weekend. Dry with sunny skies, a breeze between 5 and 20 mph, and temperature highs in the 90s.