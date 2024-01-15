Lots of sunshine today but those cold temperatures remain

Happy Monday!

A WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect Tuesday evening through Thursday morning/afternoon for East Glacier Park region, the Rocky Mountain Front, western, central, and north-central Montana.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for central Montana, the Hi-line, and East Glacier Park from 11am/5pm Monday until 11am Tuesday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for portions of central and southwestern Montana until 11am Monday.

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front, Hi-line, northeastern Montana, and portions of central Montana until 11am Monday.

Today we are starting out with bitterly cold temperatures. High pressure will move east and begin to result in temperatures warming. It will still be cold today with highs a few degrees either side of zero. Skies will be mostly sunny, and conditions will be dry. A light breeze in central Montana with wind gusts up to 30 mph in northeastern Montana.

Tuesday some chinook winds will pick up and eat away at some of the lingering arctic air mass allowing for temperature highs to reach the teens and 20s. Wind gusts can get up to 25 mph and cause snow to drift as well. Skies will be mostly cloudy. In the afternoon, scattered snow showers will enter the state working north to south making a line from Cut Bank to Great Falls to Lewistown, to just northeast of Billings.

Wednesday the snow turns more widespread in western and central Montana. Northeastern Montana has a chance of getting snow as well, mainly in the evening. High temperatures will be in the teens and single digits. A breeze will be around as well between 5 and 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow in the morning. High temperatures on either side of zero. Breezy with gusts in northeastern Montana up to 20 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight change of snow in central Montana. High temperatures ranging across the state from the single digits to the 20s.

Weekend: Partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures Saturday in the 20s and 30s. For Sunday, highs in the 30s and 40s.