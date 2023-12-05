Mainly dry conditions and above average temperatures today

Happy Tuesday!

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and some adjacent locations until 9pm Tuesday. Wind gusts between 60 and 75 mph are possible.

Today will be mostly to partly cloudy with a few scattered rain showers around, especially during the morning and in locations east of I-15. Very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front today with sustained wind speeds between 25 and 45 mph; gusts possible over 60 mph. Widespread gusty to strong winds east of the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph; gusts possible up to 50 mph. Mild above average temperature highs in the 50s and low to mid 60s today.

Wednesday will be mostly to partly cloudy and mainly dry. Not as windy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Winds will be stronger along the Rocky Mountain Front. Mild temperatures again with highs in the 50s and low to mid 60s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers around, especially in the mountains. Gusty winds with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. Temperatures cool with highs in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Friday skies will be mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, especially around the Helena area. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy wind conditions with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday and next Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s on Sunday and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s on Monday. Wind will be present on Sunday with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph.