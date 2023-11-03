Mainly dry conditions today with more unsettled weather through the weekend

Happy Friday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 8am/noon today. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow expected. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze is possible.

Today will have chances of lingering rain this morning that will taper off by this afternoon. Partly sunny skies for central Montana with increased cloud cover in eastern Montana. Breezy conditions around with sustained wind speeds between 20 and 25 mph, gusts possible up to 35 and 40 mph. Road conditions this morning will be slick as well, especially along and north of Highway 2.

Saturday will be partly sunny (eastern MT) to mostly cloudy (central MT) with a chance of rain throughout the day. Temperature highs ranging across the state from the upper 30s to the low 50s. A breeze will be around containing gusts up to 25 mph with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Sunday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph with gusts possible up to 35 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, highs in the upper 40s and 50s, with a slight chance of rain. Sustained wind speeds in central Montana between 10 and 15 mph with gusts possible up to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies with highs ranging in the 40s. A slight chance of rain is possible mainly before the noon hour.

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40s, with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Thursday: Sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s.