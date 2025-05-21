May 2025 Precipitation Update

May is known for being one of the wettest months of the year in Montana and that has certainly been the case this year. We have been in an unsettled weather pattern for most of this month, with scattered showers and thunderstorms around in at least portions of Montana almost every single day.

This precipitation has quickly been adding up, and some locations in Montana, especially in the central part of the state, including Billings, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, and Lewistown, have well above average precipitation for this month so far.

Talking about Helena, this is actually the wettest May since 1981 in the capital city, and even with 11 days to go, this is already the 12th wettest May on record since records began!

Locations along the Hi-Line generally have near to below average precipitation for this month, and a few locations, especially in eastern Montana, including Miles City, have well below average precipitation for the month of May so far.

Our unesttled weather pattern will continue through the beginning of the holiday weekend with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms, so most locations will have a chance to add to these totals over the next several days. However, no major storms are expected.

As we head into next week, which is the final week of May, a pattern change to warmer and drier weather is expected, and this pattern change will likely stick around into the beginning of June as well, which means everything will begin to dry out.