May kicks off with warm temperatures and sunny skies

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A high pressure system will keep Southwest, Central, and North Central Montana mostly dry with mild temperatures into the first week of May with breezy easterly winds. The airmass will begin to become gradually more unstable despite the above average temperatures and unseasonably dry conditions. This increases the chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms that will spread into Central Montana through Thursday, when a few storms may become strong. Temperatures will begin to cool back to normal in the latter half of the week on Friday and into next weekend with an increase of precipitation.

North Central Montana should continue to see clear skies through Sunday into the upcoming work week and winds will be mostly light and variable with chances of gusts up to 20 mph. Some places in the Hi-line could see gusts up to 40 mph as well.

Mild spring-time temperatures will increase mountain snowmelt out of the higher elevations throughout this week, resulting in rising river and creek levels. Although these waterways will run high, fast, and cold, no significant flooding is expected at this time. However, showers and thunderstorm coverage will increase Wednesday into Thursday, with rainfall likely becoming more widespread for Friday and Saturday.

MTN News

MTN News

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 40’s with 9-14 mph winds.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the 70’s and 5-11 mph wind.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the 70’s and 5-8 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s and 6-8 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with highs in the 70’s.