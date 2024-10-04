Mild air before a cold front brings high winds Friday night

The cooler temperatures and light winds will give way to unseasonably warm temperatures and gusty winds on Friday. In Great Falls, the high temperature is forecasted to reach 84°, just 2° shy of the record high for the day. Other areas will see highs in the upper 70s to low and mid 80s.

A strong cold front is coming ashore along the West coast and will head towards the area throughout the day. Winds are expected to increase along the Rocky Mountain Front this afternoon, with gusts potentially reaching 50-60 mph. After sunset, wind gusts will intensify across the plains, particularly over the Rocky Mountain Front, where widespread gusts of 50-60 mph and isolated gusts of 70-80 mph are possible. High Wind Warnings are in effect through Saturday morning for the entire area. Additionally, Red Flag Warnings will be active in southwest Montana, including Helena, from 1 PM to 7 PM Friday due to low humidity and strong winds that elevate fire danger.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop into the 60s on Saturday. The morning will be windy, transitioning to breezier conditions for the afternoon and evening.

On Sunday, a ridge of high pressure rebuilds ushering in warm and dry conditions that will persist into next week. Temperatures will be a good 15-20° above normal and within a few degrees of record high temperatures. It will be mostly dry and breezy at times next week.