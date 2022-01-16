Mild and breezy conditions continue, a brief cooldown midweek

High pressure remains in control headed into Sunday, keeping us sunny and mild. The high pressure will begin to weaken and move east which allows a cooler and unsettled airmass to move in. A cold front also swings in from the north and stalls out south of Great Falls. This briefly cools us down Monday night through Wednesday but high pressure regains control for the end of the week. We go right back to mild temperatures as a result.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calmer out of the southwest at 5-10mph. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Clouds increase at night as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

Monday: Mixture of sunshine and clouds. Downslope winds increase again, with gusts up to 60mph possible east of the Rockies and up to 45mph throughout Central Montana. Temperatures climb into the lower 50s ahead of a cold front that moves through late in the night. Temperatures fall into the lower 20s.

Tuesday: The cold front will have moved through and temperatures will likely fall throughout the day as a result. Temperatures bottom out in the upper 0s and low 10s by Tuesday night. There will be some scattered, light snow showers across central Montana with a dusting-2 inches possible, higher amounts in the mountains.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High temperatures in the mid 20s. Overnight lows in the mid 10s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the lower 40s. A spot rain or snow shower cannot be ruled out, especially during the overnight as a weak disturbance passes through. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a spot rain or snow shower possible. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High temperatures in the lower 40s.